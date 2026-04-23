DELMARVA - Sussex County residents can expect a mild but breezy late Thursday evening, with northwest winds gradually easing after sunset as dry air lingers across the area. Temperatures, which climbed well into the 70s during the day across Delmarva, will begin to fall overnight as a backdoor cold front slides south through the region.
The combination of warm temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds earlier Thursday helped raise concerns about the spread of outdoor fires, though the greatest concern was expected to ease Thursday night as daytime heating fades and winds diminish.
Cloud cover is expected to increase overnight into early Friday, setting the stage for a cooler finish to the workweek. By Friday, skies should range from partly to mostly cloudy across Sussex County, with light northeast winds replacing Thursday’s stronger northwest breeze.
Daytime temperatures Friday are forecast to be noticeably lower than Thursday’s, generally topping out in the upper 60s to around 70 inland, with cooler conditions closer to the Atlantic beaches. Higher humidity levels and lighter winds should also reduce the threat for fire weather concerns across the county.
By late Friday evening, Sussex County should remain cool and mostly cloudy, with onshore flow continuing to feed in a chillier air mass ahead of a rainy and raw weekend.