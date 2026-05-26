DELMARVA -- Today will bring some improvement across Delmarva, though the unsettled pattern will continue through Wednesday. A stationary front is positioned over the area this morning and will slowly sink southward as the day goes on. After some morning showers and drizzle, cloudy skies are expected, with a few peeks of sun possible, especially across northern portions of the peninsula.
Temperatures today should hover in the upper 70s to low 80s, with cooler conditions at the coast where highs will be in the upper 60s.
The stationary front will remain near Delmarva tonight and tomorrow as a wave of low pressure moves along it. This will bring a few more rounds of showers and a brief downpour tonight, along with mild and muggy conditions. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 60s, and some patchy fog will be possible into Wednesday morning.
A cold front will sweep in from the northwest on Wednesday, bringing an end to the unsettled pattern. Rainfall amounts around a half inch or more are expected. A brief gusty thunderstorm with damaging winds is possible late Wednesday afternoon into the early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southwest portion of the peninsula, including the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Virginia, under a Marginal risk for severe storms. Temperatures Wednesday should be similar to today, hovering around 80.
Once the cold front moves through Wednesday night, Delmarva will transition to more tranquil and nicer weather. Drier and more seasonable conditions return for the end of the week and continue into the weekend.
Behind the front, temperatures will trend slightly cooler Thursday and remain that way into the weekend. Highs for most locations will be in the 70s, with lows generally in the 50s. High pressure is forecast to gradually build into the region Thursday and remain in place into the weekend, helping keep conditions drier across Delmarva.