DELMARVA - Mild and mainly dry weather is expected from early Thursday morning through early Friday morning as weak high pressure remains in control.
Thursday will begin with considerable cloud cover in some areas, but clouds should gradually thin during the day. A southwest flow will help temperatures climb quickly, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
Winds will increase from the south-southwest at around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts near 20 mph possible during the afternoon, especially along the coast.
Coastal conditions continue to improve as tidal flooding recedes in the back bays. Rehoboth Bay and Little Assawoman Bay could still experience isolated minor flooding in especially vulnerable locations, but the broader coastal flooding threat has largely ended.
Marine conditions will remain below Small Craft Advisory levels Thursday. Seas are expected to build to around 3 feet. The beaches will have a low risk for dangerous rip currents.
Thursday night will remain mild and mostly dry, with temperatures generally staying in the 60s into early Friday morning. Clouds may increase again ahead of an approaching cold front.
That front is expected to bring a greater chance for scattered showers later Friday and Friday night, followed by another chance for rain Sunday as low pressure develops over the Mid-Atlantic.