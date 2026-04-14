A stretch of unusually warm spring weather will continue across Delmarva and the Delaware and Maryland beaches from early Tuesday morning through early Wednesday morning, bringing dry conditions, breezy afternoon winds and a mild night.
Tuesday will start off quiet with mild early morning temperatures and no significant weather issues across the region. As the day goes on, southwest winds will increase to around 10 mph, with occasional gusts of 15 to 20 mph during the afternoon.
Temperatures inland are expected to rise into the low to mid-80s, running well above normal for mid-April. Closer to the coast, including the beach towns down through Ocean City, it will stay cooler as the ocean and an afternoon sea breeze hold readings below inland highs.
Skies should remain mostly fair with dry weather through the day and into Tuesday night. No significant rainfall is expected, and conditions are forecast to stay quiet into early Wednesday morning.
Tuesday night will remain mild for this time of year, with light southwest winds and continued dry weather. The warm pattern is part of a broader stretch of above-normal temperatures that could challenge records later in the week.