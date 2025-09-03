DELMARVA- High pressure will dominate the region into early Thursday, keeping conditions dry and pleasant. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 70s and 80s, while overnight lows fall into the 50s and 60s.
We're seeing one last day of cool and dry weather. Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, cooler at the beaches.
Overnight we'll see mostly clear skies with temperatures dipping into the 50s and 60s.
For Thursday, expect breezy, warmer, and more humid conditions. Highs in the low to mid 80s are expected.
A change in the weather pattern arrives Thursday night through Friday as a pair of cold fronts move towards Delmarva. At this point, it appears the fronts are starved for moisture, with little promise of a soaking rain. Any rainfall would be beneficial. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible later Saturday, though severe storms are not forecasted.
Temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be well into the 80s with a muggy feel to the air. For the second half of the weekend, Canadian high pressure will build back into the region, ushering in cooler and drier air. Highs will return to the 70s, with overnight lows settling in the 50s into next week.