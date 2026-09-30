DELMARVA - Weak high pressure will remain in control across Sussex County from late Wednesday evening through late Thursday evening, bringing mainly dry weather and a noticeable warming trend.
Clouds will be fairly widespread Wednesday night as disturbances pass north of the region, but no significant precipitation is expected. Overnight temperatures will remain mild for the time of year, with lows generally near 60 degrees.
Cloud cover should gradually decrease Thursday, allowing for periods of sunshine as southwest winds bring warmer air into southern Delaware. Afternoon temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees across much of Sussex County.
South-southwest winds will increase to around 10 to 15 mph Thursday, with some afternoon gusts approaching 20 mph, especially near the coast.
Tidal flooding concerns continue to diminish along the Delaware coast. Water levels in back bays, including Rehoboth Bay and Little Assawoman Bay, continue to recede as improved drainage allows water to move out. Spotty minor flooding may linger in a few vulnerable areas, but no coastal flood advisories are currently in effect.
Marine conditions are expected to remain below Small Craft Advisory criteria through Thursday. Seas will build from around 2 feet to near 3 feet, with southwest winds increasing during the day.
The Delaware beaches will have a low risk for dangerous rip currents Thursday, with breaking waves generally between 1 and 3 feet.
Looking ahead, conditions become more unsettled late Friday as a cold front approaches. Scattered showers may spread across Delmarva Friday night before tapering Saturday morning. Another area of low pressure could bring a better chance of rain to Delmarva Sunday into Sunday night.