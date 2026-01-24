DELMARVA - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Sussex County from Saturday night through Sunday night as a strengthening coastal storm brings a mix of snow and ice to the region, with forecasters warning that ice totals are trending higher even as projected snowfall amounts have decreased.
Frigid conditions will be in place early Saturday morning, following an arctic blast that is expected to drive wind chills below zero for parts of the region. Gusty west to northwest winds, with gusts as high as 25 to 35 mph, will add to the danger overnight into Saturday, while temperatures plunge into the single digits and teens.
Saturday will remain bitterly cold, with afternoon highs expected to stay in the teens to low 20s, keeping roads, bridges and sidewalks primed for freezing conditions once precipitation arrives.
Conditions are expected to begin deteriorating Saturday night as low pressure develops and lifts northeast, spreading precipitation into the area. With temperatures well below freezing at the onset, precipitation is expected to start as snow Saturday night, with heavier snow possible at times through early Sunday.
As warmer air aloft spreads into the region on Sunday, the snow is expected to mix with sleet and freezing rain, increasing the risk for hazardous travel and power-related impacts. For parts of southern Delmarva, precipitation could briefly change to plain rain before colder air returns and precipitation tapers late Sunday night into Monday morning.
The storm is expected to wind down Monday morning, but arctic air is forecast to remain in place into next week, keeping daytime temperatures below freezing through at least Friday. Prolonged cold will limit melting, allowing snow and ice to linger on untreated surfaces.