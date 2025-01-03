DELMARVA - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sussex County and the southern Delmarva Peninsula, effective from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM today. A weak system is anticipated to bring light snowfall to the area during this period. Residents can expect minor snow accumulations, which may lead to slippery road conditions during the evening commute.
Following this initial system, high pressure will build to the west, resulting in cold and dry conditions over the weekend. However, a more substantial low-pressure system is forecasted to move from the Ohio Valley to the Mid-Atlantic region Sunday night into Monday. This system is likely to bring more widespread snowfall accumulations to the area, potentially impacting travel during the Monday morning commute.
The NWS Mount Holly office advises residents to monitor weather updates and exercise caution on the roads, especially during periods of snowfall. Motorists should be prepared for reduced visibility and slippery conditions. It's recommended to allow extra time for travel and to maintain a safe distance between vehicles.
In preparation for the upcoming winter weather, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has been monitoring road conditions and is ready to deploy snow removal equipment as necessary.
Residents are encouraged to prepare for the cold temperatures and potential snowfall by ensuring they have adequate clothing, blankets, and emergency supplies. It's also advisable to winterize vehicles, check antifreeze levels, and keep gas tanks filled.