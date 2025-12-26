DELMARVA - A low-pressure system moving through the Mid-Atlantic will bring unsettled weather to Sussex County, Delaware, from late Friday evening through Saturday evening, with beach communities seeing mainly rain and minimal winter impacts.
Rain is expected to spread into Sussex County Friday evening, with a brief chance of snowflakes mixing in at the onset, especially farther inland. Along the coast — including Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island — temperatures are expected to remain just warm enough to favor mostly rain. Any snow or sleet near the beaches should be short-lived and non-accumulating.
Overnight Friday, precipitation continues as rain for coastal areas while tapering in intensity toward daybreak Saturday. Temperatures are expected to hover near freezing inland but remain slightly warmer near the coast, limiting winter weather impacts in beach communities.
By Saturday morning, precipitation gradually moves out as the low pressure system exits offshore. Cloudy skies and breezy conditions linger through the day, particularly along the coast. High temperatures Saturday are expected to struggle into the mid to upper 30s, with cooler conditions inland and along the beaches due to persistent onshore winds.
Saturday evening brings drier weather as high pressure begins to build into the region. Skies remain mostly cloudy, and temperatures drop quickly after sunset, setting up a cold night across Sussex County. Beach communities will remain breezy but quiet, with no additional precipitation expected by late Saturday evening.
Travel impacts in Sussex County are expected to be limited, especially near the coast, though motorists should remain cautious during periods of rain and reduced visibility Friday night.