DELMARVA - A chilly start Wednesday morning will give way to a pleasant November afternoon before a developing coastal storm brings increasing clouds, rain chances and the beginning of a significant cooldown Thursday.
Early Wednesday morning temperatures will range from the mid-30s across inland communities, including Salisbury, Georgetown, Seaford, Laurel and Millsboro, to the upper 30s and lower 40s along the beaches. Mainly clear skies and light winds will allow patchy frost to develop in some sheltered inland locations before sunrise.
Residents with sensitive outdoor plants should remain mindful of the potential for frost, particularly in rural areas where temperatures may approach freezing.
Sunshine will dominate much of Wednesday as high pressure gradually shifts offshore. Afternoon temperatures should climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s, providing comfortable conditions, including coastal communities from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach south through Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, and Ocean City.
Winds will remain relatively light throughout the day, making Wednesday the most favorable opportunity for outdoor activities before a more unsettled weather pattern develops.
By Wednesday evening, clouds will gradually increase as a strengthening storm system begins organizing across the Mid-Atlantic region. The developing low-pressure system is expected to consolidate near the New Jersey coast Thursday before intensifying and moving northeastward toward the Canadian Maritimes Friday into Saturday.
Wednesday night will begin relatively quiet, although cloud cover will become more widespread toward Thursday morning. Overnight temperatures should generally fall into the upper 30s and 40s, with coastal communities remaining slightly warmer than inland locations.
By early Thursday morning, skies will turn mostly cloudy, with the possibility of scattered showers developing as moisture increases ahead of the approaching storm. Rain chances will become more widespread later Thursday into Friday, although the timing and amount of precipitation remain dependent on the storm's exact track.
A farther northward storm track could reduce rainfall totals, while a more southerly track could bring a longer period of wet weather.
Coastal communities, including Ocean City, Prime Hook, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island, should also monitor the possibility of increasing winds and elevated tides Thursday into Friday. Minor tidal flooding remains possible in vulnerable low-lying areas and along the back bays, although confidence in the extent of coastal impacts remains limited.
The most significant change will arrive Friday as the storm moves away and strong northwest winds usher much colder air into Delmarva.
Afternoon temperatures Friday and Saturday are expected to struggle through the 40s, while overnight lows could fall into the 20s and lower 30s. Saturday is expected to be especially blustery, with wind gusts potentially reaching 35 mph.
The combination of gusty winds and colder temperatures will make outdoor conditions feel considerably colder than earlier in the week.
While the storm could produce wintry precipitation across higher elevations of northeastern Pennsylvania, rain remains the expected precipitation type.
Cold and breezy conditions will continue Sunday before temperatures begin a gradual recovery early next week. Even with that improvement, afternoon highs will likely remain below normal, generally reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Wednesday offers one final stretch of relatively comfortable November weather before a stormier, windier and much colder pattern takes hold heading into the weekend.