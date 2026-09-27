DELMARVA - Conditions will gradually improve across Sussex County from early Monday morning through early Tuesday morning as the stubborn nor’easter finally begins pulling away from the region.
Some lingering showers will remain possible Monday morning, but rain chances are expected to end from southwest to northeast during the day. Winds will also continue to weaken as the coastal low moves farther away and the pressure gradient across the region relaxes.
The primary concern early Monday will remain coastal flooding in southern Delaware. A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect for inland and coastal Sussex County until 2 p.m. Monday, with elevated water levels still possible around vulnerable back bays and low-lying coastal communities.
Flooding concerns along Delaware Bay should be more limited. Northwest winds are expected to continue pushing water out of the bay, allowing tidal levels to fall and reducing the potential for additional flooding.
Beach conditions will also be considerably better than during the weekend. The high surf threat has ended as waves continue to subside, although a moderate risk for rip currents is expected Monday. Anyone visiting the Delaware beaches should continue to use caution near the ocean.
Boaters will encounter lingering rough conditions early Monday. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m. Monday for the Atlantic coastal waters, with seas initially above 5 feet before winds and waves decrease more rapidly through the day.
By Monday afternoon and evening, Sussex County should see steadily improving conditions with diminishing winds and fewer clouds and showers. By early Tuesday morning, the nor’easter will be well on its way out, setting the stage for quieter weather across Delmarva, with prevailing fair-weather conditions expected Tuesday.