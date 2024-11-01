SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Friday, Nov. 1 marks the longest dry period in Georgetown since 1945.
Before this stretch of time, the longest drought was 34 days from Oct. 17, 2001 - Nov. 19, 2001. Delmarva has now reached a new height of 35 days without measurable rain.
However, there is a slight chance that record could be broken before the day ends.
Over the last few weeks, CoastTV has looked at the impacts the drought has on the environment and Delmarva overall including tree health, businesses and farmers.
Joshua Nash and his business partner with Nash Veggies didn't think they would still have to water their trees during the fall. However the record breaking drought has left them with no choice.
"The trees, they get stressed this time of year, they're losing leaves," said Nash.
Trees face different types of stress and the dry conditions are no help.
Not only are dry conditions a problem, but some plants are being killed off by frost now that Delmarva is experiencing cooler mornings.
Nash says it's not just the trees that are struggling, he says the dry weather conditions are even causing him to feel cold like symptoms from the dust.
Meanwhile, Don Hallowell with Don's Tree Farm says he's starting to provide extra care to tress he thought were okay.
"We'll water this block of trees tonight, it'll run all night long. Tomorrow, we'll water this side," said Hallowell.
He is focusing his irrigation system on two to three year old trees that he hasn't had to water at all. Hallowell along with Nash is worried about next year's growth season.
"If the ground is dry then the nutrients can't transfer through the roots," he explained. "The tree's not going to produce good buds, which is going to limit good growth for the next spring," Hallowell continued.
It is still unclear when Delmarva will receive measurable rain.