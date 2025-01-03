DELMARVA -- A winter weather pattern will unfold across Delmarva beginning Friday, as a weak low-pressure system develops over western Maryland and northern Virginia before sliding across the peninsula. This system will bring cloudy skies and a mix of rain and snow by Friday afternoon, transitioning to light snow across central and northern portions of the region. A coating to an inch of accumulation is expected, with precipitation tapering off Friday evening.
As temperatures drop into the teens and low 20s Friday night, northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph will create wind chills in the single digits to teens. A cold front passing through the region will usher in much colder air, with highs on Saturday struggling to reach freezing. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will keep "feels-like" temperatures in the teens throughout the day.
The cold snap will persist into Sunday as high pressure slides off the Southeast U.S. However, attention will quickly turn to a more significant winter storm expected to arrive Sunday night. This system, tracking from the Ohio Valley to the Mid-Atlantic, could bring widespread accumulating snowfall to Delmarva. Early projections suggest 4 or more inches of snow are possible, with the heaviest snowfall likely along a narrow band spanning central Delaware and parts of eastern Maryland.
Some areas in southern Delaware, Maryland and Virginia could see a wintry mix, including sleet or freezing rain, which may limit snow totals. By Monday evening, snowfall will taper off, leaving frigid air in its wake.
Highs for the remainder of the week are expected to stay below freezing, with overnight lows dipping into the teens. Wind chills will remain bitter, with daytime values around 20 degrees and single digits overnight. Whatever snow falls Monday will likely stick around, as arctic air dominates the region.