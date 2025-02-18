SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - An uptick in respiratory illnesses on the Coast has led to people going in and out of pharmacies, as well as TidalHealth reinstating a temporary mask mandate.
Jackie Popovich was seen walking out of a pharmacy in Lewes.
"My family has been sick in the last couple of weeks."
This was Popovich's first stop after a doctor's visit. It's a place she's visited quite a bit in the last few weeks as she cares for a sick household.
"I have two daughters that tested positive for the type A flu last week. I just came back from the doctors, now my son doesn't have the flu but he's definitely not feeling well either," said Popovich.
Dr. Chris Snyder at TidalHealth says he's seen a jump in respiratory illnesses recently, things like COVID-19, RSV and influenza. Especially Influenza type A.
"Flu just happens to be the specialty of the year. If you're older and sicker, you have diabetes and lung disease, cancer being treated, seeing somebody sooner than later is probably smart," said Snyder.
Snyder recommends everyone get their flu shot to protect themselves and get ahead of the virus.
One local, Jim O'Doherty, said he made sure to prepare himself for this cold and flu season.
"I took the precaution of getting a flu shot an I was very happy I did. The flu is going around, some of my friends have gotten the flu shot but also have gotten the flu. So it's a very strong flu and a different variant, I believe. I think wearing a mask would help more," said O'Doherty.
Along with your flu shot, Dr. Snyder also recommends another tried and true protection.
"Stay home, don't go out. If you're sick, just take it easy. Stay home as much as you can." Snyder shared.
Staying home, something Popovich's son will be doing until he gets better.
"he has his note for school, wearing masks when he went into the doctor's office, just to take precautions. So that way we don't spread any germs," Popovich shared.
With a new wave of sick germinating through the air, both doctors and local alike are masking up and taking their medicine during this latest flu season.