DELMARVA - Patchy fog and low clouds could linger across early Friday morning before skies gradually improve and dry conditions continue through the day.
Temperatures Friday are expected to stay mild ahead of a cold front forecast to move through the region Friday night. While most of the day should remain dry, the front may bring a slight chance of a brief light shower late Friday night into early Saturday. Forecasters said the odds of a meaningful or soaking rainfall remain low.
By Saturday morning, cooler and drier air will begin moving into the area behind the front. That will set the stage for lower humidity and a breezy northwest wind heading into the weekend.
The dry air arriving Saturday could also increase the risk of rapid fire spread later in the day, especially as wind gusts strengthen. Residents are expected to see mainly dry weather continue through the weekend.
After the cooler start to the weekend, a stronger warming trend is expected to develop early next week, with temperatures climbing well above seasonal averages by the middle of the week.