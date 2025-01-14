Weather Alert

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THURSDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Moderate accumulation of freezing spray expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous conditions. &&