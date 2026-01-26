DELMARVA - A prolonged stretch of bitter, potentially record-setting cold is settling over Sussex County, with the harshest conditions building late Monday evening and continuing through late Tuesday evening.
Temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits to low teens by daybreak Tuesday as a gusty west-northwest wind keeps wind chills below zero for extended periods. Winds should ease somewhat overnight, but the cold will remain dangerous.
Tuesday will stay well below freezing, with afternoon highs struggling in the teens to near 20 degrees. Wind chills will remain bitter — especially during the morning — and clouds may increase at times.
A cold weather advisory remains in effect as the arctic air mass locks in for much of the week. Even after Tuesday, the cold is expected to persist, with additional surges of frigid air and wind chills that can lead to frostbite and hypothermia in a short time.
Residents are urged to dress in layers, cover exposed skin, and limit time outdoors. People should check on older adults and neighbors without reliable heat, bring pets indoors, and make sure outdoor animals have warm shelter and unfrozen water. Homeowners should protect pipes on exterior walls, let faucets drip if needed, and know where the main water shutoff is. Use space heaters cautiously — keep them away from anything that can burn and never use ovens or grills to heat a home.
Looking ahead, there are growing concerns that a coastal storm could affect the region next weekend. Specific impacts remain uncertain, but a storm tracking close enough could bring wind and, if cold air holds, the potential for snow.