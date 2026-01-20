DELMARVA - Drivers on Delmarva should watch for black ice early Tuesday morning, as temperatures drop below freezing and any lingering moisture refreezes on untreated roads and sidewalks, the National Weather Service said.
By daybreak Tuesday, lows are expected to be near 20 degrees in Seaford and Georgetown and around 22 degrees at the coast in Rehoboth Beach, cold enough for quick refreezing on bridges, overpasses and shaded back roads. Forecasters said the risk is highest on untreated surfaces, especially where snowmelt or puddles remain.
Tuesday will stay dry but cold, with highs near 31 to 32 degrees across Sussex County and a brisk morning wind adding bite. The weather service said wind chills could dip into the single digits at times across parts of the region early Tuesday.
Another freeze is expected Tuesday night into early Wednesday as high pressure moves overhead, skies stay mostly clear and winds ease, allowing temperatures to fall back into the teens inland — around 14 degrees near Georgetown and 17 degrees near Seaford — with lows closer to 20 degrees at the beaches.