DELMARVA - Early Thursday morning will start off cold and breezy across Sussex County as overnight lows settle into the 30s behind Wednesday night’s strong cold front. Westerly winds of 20 to 25 mph will already be in place by daybreak, setting the tone for a chilly Thanksgiving Day.
Through the morning and afternoon, conditions will remain dry, but it won’t feel comfortable. Highs will only reach the low to mid-40s, and frequent gusts of 30 to 40 mph will make temperatures feel much colder. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with cloud cover becoming more dominant late in the day as the pressure gradient tightens between departing low pressure and incoming high pressure.
Winds will stay elevated Thursday evening, with gusts continuing around 20 to 30 mph. By early Friday morning, temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees across Sussex County. Combined with the persistent wind, wind chills may drop into the teens and low 20s. Conditions will remain dry locally, though stronger winds farther north may support lake-effect snow well away from Delaware.