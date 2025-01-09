DELMARVA - The chilly and blustery pattern continues for Sussex County and Ocean City on Thursday. Morning lows will start in the upper teens to low 20s inland, with coastal areas slightly warmer but still below freezing. The persistent west-northwest winds will strengthen by the afternoon, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph expected across the region.
High temperatures will reach the low to mid-30s, but wind chill values will remain in the teens throughout the day, making outdoor activities uncomfortable. Along the coastline, areas like Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach, and Ocean City can expect icy gusts, and ocean conditions will remain rough due to the stiff winds. While wind gusts are not expected to reach advisory levels, residents should still exercise caution when outdoors, especially around unsecured objects and exposed areas.
Thursday Night
Temperatures will plummet again Thursday night under partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the upper teens inland, with low 20s near the coast. The brisk winds will persist, though gusts will diminish slightly to around 20 to 25 mph. Wind chills will drop into the single digits, creating hazardous conditions for those exposed to the cold for extended periods.
Drivers should remain vigilant for icy patches on roads, especially bridges and overpasses, as residual moisture from earlier precipitation may freeze overnight.
Friday Forecast
Friday will bring some improvement in wind conditions as high pressure begins to build over the region. Morning lows will still be in the teens to low 20s, but winds will calm to around 10-15 mph by the afternoon. Highs will rise into the mid-30s, with sunny skies offering some relief from the recent gloomy weather.
While Friday’s calmer conditions will be more tolerable, the arctic air mass in place will keep temperatures below average for early January. Wind chill values will still feel colder than the actual temperature, especially during the morning hours.
Looking Ahead
The upcoming weekend is expected to bring quieter weather, with high pressure firmly in control. Temperatures will gradually moderate, reaching the upper 30s to near 40 degrees by Saturday and Sunday. However, the chill in the air will linger, so residents are advised to keep bundling up and taking precautions against the cold.