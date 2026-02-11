DELMARVA - A fresh push of high pressure is building in behind a cold front that moved through early Wednesday, and it will be in control for Sussex County from late Wednesday night right through late Thursday night. The biggest story: wind.
Late Wednesday Night:
Skies stay mainly clear to partly cloudy and it remains dry. Remember—while temperatures drop into the low to mid 20s, a lingering breeze will make it feel colder than that. Northwest winds ease a bit compared to the afternoon and evening, but wind chills still dip into the teens at times, especially in exposed areas.
Thursday (Daytime):
High pressure holds firm, but the pressure difference between systems stays tight enough to keep winds up. Expect breezy west-northwest to northwest winds, picking back up through the morning and afternoon with gusts around 20–25 mph (locally higher at times). Even with afternoon highs generally in the 30s, the wind will knock the “feels like” temperature down—more like it’s about 10 degrees colder for much of the day. Overall: bright and dry, but sharp and brisk.
Thursday Night:
The wind gradually relaxes late, and temperatures fall back into the teens and 20s. Skies remain mostly clear to partly cloudy with dry weather continuing. With winds slowly easing overnight, wind chills won’t be quite as harsh as earlier in the period, but it will still be a cold night.
Looking Ahead:
This is part of a short-lived cool stretch into Friday, followed by milder temperatures returning this weekend into next week. We are also watching a potential storm system late Sunday into Monday, but its track and impacts remain uncertain.