DELMARVA - Early Saturday morning in Sussex County, Delaware, conditions should turn quiet and dry behind a passing cold front, with sunshine developing as the day gets underway. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s, but the bigger story will be the drier air and increasing breeze.
Through Saturday afternoon and into the evening, northwest to north winds will become gusty, helping drive down humidity and creating an elevated risk for brush and wildfire spread. The National Weather Service said relative humidity is expected to fall into the 25% to 35% range, with gusts generally around 20 to 25 mph, meaning any fire that starts could spread quickly. Residents should avoid outdoor burning and use caution with anything that could cause sparks.
By Saturday night and early Sunday morning, winds should gradually ease as skies remain mostly clear. Overnight temperatures are forecast to drop into the lower 40s in the Georgetown area, making for a cooler and calmer end to the period.