DELMARVA - High pressure building in from the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys will set up a quiet and seasonable start to the week across Sussex County. Early Monday morning may feature a brief uptick in northwest winds—around ten to fifteen mph with gusts near twenty mph—as a cold front fully departs the region. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny through the morning and afternoon.
Temperatures rise into the low to mid fifties Monday, with winds gradually easing and shifting west as high pressure moves closer to the Mid-Atlantic. By Monday evening, conditions remain calm and dry.
Overnight, high pressure moves overhead and then offshore, allowing clouds to increase toward early Tuesday morning. The incoming cloud cover will prevent temperatures from dropping sharply, but lows will still fall to the low to mid thirties across Sussex County.
By sunrise Tuesday, a warm front lifting northward ahead of a strengthening storm system near the Great Lakes will begin shifting the region toward a wetter pattern. Rain is expected to develop by midday Tuesday and become more widespread through the evening.