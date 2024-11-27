DELMARVA - High pressure will dominate Delmarva on Wednesday, bringing dry and stable weather for much of the day. Travelers can expect clear skies in the morning with lighter winds compared to earlier in the week. Winds will range from 10 to 15 mph, offering a much-needed reprieve from the gusty conditions seen earlier. Morning temperatures will start in the low to mid-30s, so bundle up if you’re heading out early.
By the afternoon, clouds will increase as a low-pressure system approaches from the southwest. Despite the added cloud cover, no precipitation is expected, making it a safe day for holiday travel. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 40s to low 50s, providing seasonably cool but manageable conditions for drivers and those running last-minute Thanksgiving errands.
Evening travelers will see temperatures dip back into the 30s and low 40s, with thicker cloud cover moving in overnight as the next system approaches.
Thanksgiving Day Forecast
Thanksgiving Day will bring wet conditions across Delmarva as a low-pressure system moves through the area. Rain is expected to begin late Wednesday night and continue through much of Thursday morning, making for a soggy holiday. Travelers should prepare for rain-slicked roads and reduced visibility during morning trips to holiday gatherings.
While the rain may taper off later in the afternoon, lingering clouds will keep the day dreary. Highs will range from the mid-40s to near 60 in southern parts of Delmarva, with areas south of the warm front experiencing slightly milder conditions. For those traveling to the Poconos, be aware of a potential wintry mix or snow, with accumulation possible in higher elevations.
Black Friday Shopping Forecast
Shoppers heading out early Friday morning for Black Friday deals will face colder and breezier conditions. Overnight lows Thursday into Friday will drop into the mid-20s to mid-30s, so dress warmly if you plan to stand in line outdoors.
Friday will be drier as the storm system moves out, with some sunshine returning by mid-morning. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s to near 50 by the afternoon, with a gusty northwest wind adding to the chill. Late Friday afternoon, a reinforcing cold front could bring scattered clouds and a stray rain or snow shower, mainly in areas north and west of I-95.
While shoppers in Delmarva won’t have to contend with rain on Friday, the chill will serve as a reminder that winter is just around the corner.