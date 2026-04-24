DELMARVA - A cooler and damp weather pattern is expected to settle into Sussex County from late Friday evening through late Saturday evening as a stalled front remains nearby and low pressure approaches the region.
Clouds will continue to increase Friday night as winds turn in from the east. This onshore flow will bring cooler air inland, with overnight temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s. A few showers may develop late Friday night, with rain chances increasing toward daybreak Saturday.
Saturday is expected to be cloudy, breezy and chilly across Sussex County. Periods of rain and scattered showers are likely through the day and into Saturday evening as low pressure moves through the region. While the steadiest rain may focus farther north and west, Sussex County should still see a damp day with cooler-than-normal temperatures, especially near the coast.
Highs on Saturday will generally stay in the 50s, with an east to northeast breeze making it feel even cooler at times. Showers may continue into Saturday night before gradually tapering later in the weekend.
Rainfall from Friday night through the weekend will be beneficial, though it may make for an unpleasant start to outdoor plans. Residents should plan for wet roads, chilly conditions and periods of rain through much of Saturday.