DELMARVA - The holiday tranquility continues for Sussex County and the southern Delmarva Peninsula as the region experiences a quiet stretch of weather from Wednesday through Friday. With high pressure in control and weak disturbances passing through, temperatures will gradually climb toward the weekend.
Wednesday: Following a bright and calm Christmas Day, Wednesday will feature clear skies and dry conditions across the area. Highs will reach the upper 30s to low 40s, with morning temperatures in the mid-20s making for another chilly start. Winds will remain light as high pressure stays anchored to the north.
Thursday: A weak shortwave will pass through the area late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, bringing some broken cloud cover. While most of the region will remain dry, there’s a slight chance for a stray flurry in northern Delmarva during the overnight hours. By Thursday afternoon, skies will clear again, and temperatures will mirror Wednesday’s, with highs topping out in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Friday: By Friday, the shifting synoptic pattern will mark the beginning of a warming trend. Weak ridging will build across the eastern United States, pushing high pressure offshore and drawing in milder air. Residents can expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the low to mid-40s by the afternoon. Overnight lows will remain in the 20s but are expected to moderate as the weekend approaches.
Looking Ahead: This calm stretch of weather will give way to increasing warmth as we head into the weekend. Temperatures could climb to 10 degrees above normal by Saturday, with a potential for rain returning late Sunday into Monday as another trough approaches from the west.
Travel and Safety Notes: With dry conditions prevailing through Friday, residents and travelers should enjoy smooth commutes and safe outdoor plans. However, the chilly mornings may bring patches of frost, so take care on shaded or untreated surfaces.
Sussex County and southern Delmarva residents can look forward to a serene midweek and the promise of milder weather just in time for weekend plans. Take advantage of the clear skies to enjoy the crisp winter air and prepare for the warmer days ahead.