DELMARVA - A stretch of clear and mild weather is expected across Sussex County from early Friday morning through early Sunday morning, driven by a high-pressure system lingering over the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.
Friday will start off with light northerly winds becoming easterly during the day, holding coastal temperatures a few degrees cooler than inland areas. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s under partly sunny skies, though periods of clouds are possible.
Friday night into early Saturday morning may bring some patchy fog or low clouds as temperatures cool into the low to mid-50s. Conditions will remain dry as high pressure continues to dominate.
Saturday will feature increasing clouds at times with winds shifting southeasterly, keeping temperatures seasonable with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Skies should clear again overnight, with lows in the low to mid-50s early Sunday morning.