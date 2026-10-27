DELMARVA - High pressure will bring another stretch of quiet, dry weather to Sussex County from late Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening, with clear skies, chilly overnight temperatures and a pleasant afternoon expected across inland communities and Delaware's beaches.
Tuesday night will feature mostly clear skies and light winds as Canadian high pressure strengthens across the Northeast. These conditions will allow temperatures to drop quickly after sunset, with overnight lows generally falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Some of the colder inland locations, including Georgetown, Millsboro, Seaford and Laurel, could experience temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Along the coast, communities such as Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island should remain slightly milder, with lows mainly in the lower to middle 40s.
Despite the chilly conditions, widespread frost or freezing temperatures are not expected. Some patchy fog could develop in isolated locations late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, particularly in areas where temperatures fall close to the dew point.
Wednesday will bring abundant sunshine as high pressure settles over New England. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s across Sussex County, offering comfortable conditions for outdoor activities. Winds will remain light, gradually shifting from variable directions during the morning to southeast at around 5 mph or less by afternoon.
Beach communities along Delaware's Route 1 corridor can expect a pleasant afternoon, although temperatures near the immediate shoreline may be slightly cooler than those farther inland.
For boaters and those planning activities along the Atlantic coastline, marine conditions will gradually improve. Northeast winds of 12 to 17 mph Tuesday night will shift toward the southeast Wednesday. Ocean seas of 3 to 4 feet overnight should subside to 2 to 3 feet Wednesday. No Small Craft Advisories are anticipated.
Wednesday evening will remain dry and generally clear, with temperatures cooling steadily after sunset as light winds continue.
Looking ahead, the quiet weather pattern is expected to continue through Saturday. Afternoon highs will gradually warm from the upper 60s Wednesday into the lower and middle 70s Thursday and Friday.
A weak cold front passing through Friday is not expected to produce significant rainfall. Temperatures will turn slightly cooler over the weekend, although readings should remain a little above seasonal averages.
The next opportunity for widespread rainfall could arrive Sunday or Monday as a low-pressure system approaches the Mid-Atlantic. However, uncertainty remains regarding the timing and track of that system.
For now, Sussex County residents can expect several days of favorable weather, with no significant weather hazards anticipated through the end of the workweek.