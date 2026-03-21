DELMARVA - Early weekend storminess is expected to give way to quieter weather across coastal Sussex County, Delaware, and Ocean City, Maryland, from Saturday morning through Sunday morning.
After showers move offshore overnight, dry air is forecast to build into the region by daybreak Saturday as winds turn to the northwest behind a passing cold front. Skies are expected to clear, setting up a bright and dry day for beach and bay communities.
Saturday morning will start cooler in the wake of the front, but fair weather is expected to hold through the day and into Saturday night. The return of clear skies and drier air should bring a noticeably calmer stretch after the gusty and unsettled conditions of Friday evening.
By Sunday morning, temperatures are expected to begin moderating as the next weather system develops well to the west. A southwest wind will start to return warmer air to the region, although coastal areas such as Ocean City and the Delaware beaches will likely remain cooler than inland communities because of the chilly Atlantic waters.
No significant precipitation is expected from early Saturday morning through Sunday morning, giving coastal residents and visitors a dry start to the second half of the weekend.