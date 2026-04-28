DELMARVA - Sussex County is expected to see a mainly quiet stretch of weather from early Tuesday morning through early Wednesday morning, with clouds increasing ahead of a wetter midweek system.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and mild, with highs near 68 degrees and overnight lows falling into the upper 40s. The best chance for organized rain is expected to hold off until later Wednesday, when showers and a thunderstorm become more likely.
Early Wednesday should remain mostly cloudy as moisture builds across Delmarva. Roads and outdoor plans should remain in decent shape through the morning, but residents should watch for changing conditions later in the day as rain develops and becomes more widespread.
The upcoming rain will be welcome for areas dealing with longer-term dry conditions. Forecasters say the stronger system later Wednesday into early Thursday could bring beneficial rainfall, with a low risk of a stronger thunderstorm depending on how much instability develops.