DELMARVA - The weather pattern over Sussex County will turn breezier and cloudier from early Tuesday through early Wednesday as a coastal low organizes well to the south and moves out to sea. High pressure centered to the north will continue to dominate inland areas, keeping conditions mostly dry but noticeably cooler and windier.
According to the National Weather Service, skies will start out partly cloudy Tuesday morning before thickening through the day as northeast winds strengthen between 15 and 20 mph, with gusts reaching 30 mph near the beaches. Despite the increased cloud cover, rain chances will remain low, though brief sprinkles could develop late in the day across southern Delaware. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 °F.
By Tuesday night, the combination of onshore flow and thickening low clouds will keep temperatures milder along the coast, with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 °F. Inland locations will cool into the lower 40s under overcast skies. Early Wednesday will stay mostly dry, though patchy drizzle and gusty winds could linger near the shoreline before a gradual improvement later in the day.
Overall, Sussex County can expect a breezy, seasonable start to midweek as the region remains wedged between strong high pressure to the north and an offshore low to the south.