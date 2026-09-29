DELMARVA - Improving weather is expected from early Tuesday morning through early Wednesday morning as the nor’easter continues to weaken and move farther away from the Mid-Atlantic coast.
Tuesday will begin with lingering clouds, but conditions should gradually brighten through the day. Periods of sunshine are expected to develop, although some cloud cover may hang on at times.
Winds will remain out of the northwest at about 5 to 10 mph, helping to push drier air into the region. Rain is not expected to be a significant concern, with mainly dry conditions forecast through Tuesday night.
Coastal flooding concerns will also continue to ease. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect for Sussex County until 2 p.m. Tuesday, mainly because minor flooding may linger along vulnerable back bays and other low-lying coastal areas. Water levels should continue to recede as offshore winds persist.
Conditions along the beaches will improve as well. Surf is expected to fall to around 2 to 3 feet Tuesday, with a low risk for rip currents along area beaches.
Marine conditions will remain below Small Craft Advisory levels, with seas generally running 2 to 4 feet and winds gradually becoming lighter.
By Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, skies should become partly cloudy to mostly clear with light winds and dry conditions continuing.
The quiet stretch is expected to last through much of the workweek before another round of unsettled weather becomes possible late Friday into the weekend.