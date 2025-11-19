DELMARVA - Coastal Delaware will stay mostly cloudy from early Thursday morning through early Friday as high pressure drifts offshore and warmer air begins to move into the region.
Thursday will start with a light northeasterly flow that keeps cloud cover locked in along the beaches. While most of the day should remain dry, a few isolated sprinkles may develop across Delmarva. Temperatures will climb into the mid-forties to mid-fifties along the coast despite the stubborn clouds.
By Thursday night, high pressure will slide farther offshore, allowing warm advection to increase cloudiness over the region once again. Lows along coastal Sussex County are expected to stay in the forties, slightly milder than earlier in the week.
A weak wave of low pressure approaching from the west may hold off significant precipitation until later Friday, but forecasters note that cloud cover will thicken overnight as the system nears. Any measurable rain is unlikely before daybreak Friday, though conditions will trend progressively milder and more humid as the next weather maker moves closer.