DELMARVA - Cloud cover will continue to thicken late Monday evening across Sussex County, with temperatures falling below freezing inland before leveling off overnight. Along the Atlantic-facing beach communities — including Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island — temperatures are expected to hover closer to freezing, with clouds preventing a sharp drop.
As winds gradually shift from light to southerly overnight, precipitation is expected to develop around or shortly after daybreak Tuesday. For coastal Sussex County, temperatures should remain warm enough for precipitation to fall mainly as rain, with little to no risk of snow or ice near the immediate coastline. Inland areas may briefly see colder conditions early, but any wintry precipitation is expected to be limited and short-lived near the coast.
Rain is expected to continue through Tuesday morning before tapering off by the afternoon. As precipitation ends, temperatures in southern Delaware are forecast to rise into the upper 40s to low 50s, with the mildest readings closest to the ocean due to marine influence.
By late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening, a cold front will move offshore, shifting winds to the west and northwest and increasing in strength. Beach communities can expect gusty conditions Tuesday evening, with wind gusts potentially reaching 25 to 30 mph along the coast. Temperatures will begin to fall Tuesday night, though widespread icing concerns are not expected for the beaches.
Boaters and beachgoers should be prepared for changing conditions, including periods of rain, reduced visibility early Tuesday and strengthening winds by evening.