DELMARVA - Sussex County is in for a mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with temperatures slipping to around 44 degrees and winds turning west after midnight.
While steadier rain is expected to favor areas farther north, the National Weather Service said some light precipitation is possible in the region this evening and overnight, and visibility could drop at times in fog — though the fog threat is expected to be more limited over Delmarva than points north.
By Wednesday, skies are expected to clear as a cold front moves through, bringing a sunny but windy day. Highs are forecast near 56 degrees, with west winds at 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph before winds begin easing Wednesday evening.
Boaters should also plan for rougher conditions Wednesday, as a Small Craft Advisory is posted for the Atlantic coastal waters with seas building and wind gusts around 25 knots.