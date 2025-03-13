DELMARVA - Cloudy and mild conditions will persist across Sussex County, Delaware, and Ocean City, Maryland, from early Thursday through Saturday morning as a high-pressure system stretches across the Northeast. An onshore northeast flow will keep temperatures steady while bringing increasing moisture that could result in areas of low clouds, fog, and drizzle along the coastal plain.
Thursday morning will start with overcast skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s inland, while coastal areas remain closer to 40 degrees. A persistent northeast wind at 5-15 mph will keep the marine layer in place, preventing significant daytime warming. High temperatures will reach the mid-50s in most locations, staying a few degrees above average for mid-March.
Overnight into Friday, patchy fog and drizzle may develop along the immediate coastline as moisture increases. Winds will remain out of the east-northeast at 5-10 mph, with continued overcast conditions. Highs on Friday will trend slightly warmer, reaching the upper 50s, with some inland locations potentially touching 60 degrees.
By late Friday night into early Saturday, a warm front will begin lifting northward, increasing cloud cover and bringing additional chances for drizzle and fog. Despite the cloudy skies, temperatures will continue their gradual rise, with morning lows in the low-to-mid 40s.
Looking ahead to the weekend, a stronger southerly flow will develop, bringing a significant warm-up. Temperatures could reach the 60s and even the low 70s by Saturday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front expected later in the weekend.