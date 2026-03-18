DELMARVA - Conditions will remain cold and quiet from early Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning, offering a calmer stretch after the start of the week. Inland Sussex should see mostly cloudy skies early Wednesday before becoming partly sunny, with daytime highs in the lower 40s. North winds at 5 to 10 mph are expected to shift to the southeast during the afternoon.
Dry weather should continue through Wednesday night. Skies are expected to be partly cloudy, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s by early Thursday morning and southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph.
The cool pattern is expected to ease a bit Thursday, when mostly sunny skies return and afternoon temperatures climb into the lower 50s across inland Sussex, according to the latest forecast update posted Tuesday evening