A low-pressure system moving across northeastern Canada Tuesday will drag a cold front across Sussex County and Delmarva’s Atlantic coast, bringing strong winds and fluctuating temperatures. By Wednesday, a second low-pressure system will pass north of the region, followed by a cold front late in the day, creating blustery conditions and a chance of precipitation.
Winds are expected to diminish Tuesday evening as surface ridging stabilizes the pressure gradient. Tuesday night will remain partly to mostly cloudy, with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s.
Conditions will begin calmly Wednesday morning but will change quickly as the next cold front approaches. Winds are forecast to strengthen by midday, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph, particularly inland. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s in southern Delaware and along the Maryland Eastern Shore due to warm advection ahead of the front.
Rain and snow showers, potentially with brief squalls, could develop in the afternoon and evening as the boundary crosses the region. However, significant impacts are expected to remain north of Philadelphia.
Wednesday night will see winds ease, but colder air will move in from Canada, dropping overnight lows to below freezing across most areas. Highs on Thursday are predicted to hover in the 30s for northern areas and low 40s further south under partly sunny skies.
The next weather system is forecast to approach Thursday night, bringing precipitation that may begin as a wintry mix before transitioning to rain. Timing will be crucial in determining the potential for icy conditions during the overnight hours.
By Friday, rain is expected across the region as temperatures rise. Sussex County and the Ocean City area may see highs reaching the 50s, with gusty southwesterly winds accompanying the system. The weekend is shaping up to be colder but mostly dry, with highs in the 30s to low 40s.
Uncertainty lingers for Sunday into early next week, with some models indicating another wave of precipitation, while others suggest a drier, moderating pattern.
Residents along the Delmarva coast should stay updated on weather conditions, particularly regarding winds and the potential for wintry precipitation later in the week.