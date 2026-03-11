Milton, DE (19968)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.