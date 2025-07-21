DELMARVA - Sussex County residents can expect a pleasant weather pattern through late Wednesday as high pressure builds in from the north, bringing cooler temperatures, lower humidity, and mostly clear skies.
After a secondary cold front passed through the region late Monday, a high-pressure system from southeast Canada is taking control. This pattern will usher in seasonably cool temperatures, with nighttime lows dipping into the upper 50s to low 60s, and daytime highs staying in the upper 70s to low 80s. Dew points will also remain comfortably in the 50s through Tuesday, creating a refreshing start to the week.
By Tuesday night, the high-pressure system will shift offshore, continuing to promote fair weather conditions for Wednesday. However, an easterly flow could introduce some patchy cloud cover, especially during the daytime hours. Humidity levels will begin to rebound on Wednesday, and both temperatures and moisture will gradually increase heading into Thursday.
While these next few days will be a welcome break from the recent summer heat, residents should be prepared for a return to hotter and more humid conditions by the end of the workweek. A cold front is expected to approach the region by late Friday, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms into the weekend.
For now, though, Sussex County can enjoy clear skies, comfortable air, and a calm start to the week.