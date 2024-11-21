DELMARVA - A dynamic weather pattern is set to impact the Delmarva Peninsula Thursday into Friday as a strong low-pressure system develops just to the north and gradually moves away. Residents should prepare for cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and lingering showers over the next two days.
Thursday: Rain and Falling Temperatures
Rainfall will continue into Thursday morning, with areas north of Salisbury seeing the steadiest rain. Southern portions of the peninsula, including Sussex and Accomack counties, may begin to see drier conditions by late morning as the system slowly shifts northward.
Rainfall amounts will vary across the region, with an additional 0.25 to 0.5 inches expected in northern Delmarva, while areas farther south will receive lighter amounts. High temperatures on Thursday will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s, a significant drop from earlier in the week.
In addition to the rain, gusty northwest winds will develop during the day as colder air moves in behind the departing low. Wind gusts of 20-30 mph are expected, adding to the raw and unsettled feel.
Thursday Night: Brisk and Cold
By Thursday night, most of the rain will taper off across Delmarva, but some lingering showers cannot be ruled out, especially in northern areas closer to the influence of the low. Skies will remain cloudy, and northwest winds will persist at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-30s inland and near 40 along the coast, making for a chilly night.
Friday: Lingering Showers and Continued Winds
On Friday, the low-pressure system will remain near the Mid-Atlantic, keeping conditions brisk and cool. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible, particularly in northern portions of Delmarva, but much of the southern peninsula is expected to remain dry.
High temperatures on Friday will struggle to climb out of the 40s, with the gusty northwest winds making it feel even colder. Winds will gradually ease by late evening as the system begins to weaken and move eastward.
Key Impacts for Delmarva:
- Rain Totals: Additional 0.25-0.5 inches north, lighter amounts south.
- Wind Gusts: 20-30 mph both Thursday and Friday, with cooler northwest winds.
- Temperatures: Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s Thursday and Friday, with overnight lows in the 30s inland and near 40 along the coast.
- Drying Out: Rain ends for southern Delmarva Thursday morning, but northern areas may see scattered showers into Friday.
While the worst of the storm will remain to the north of Delmarva, residents should still prepare for raw, damp conditions and gusty winds over the next two days. Be sure to secure loose outdoor objects and dress warmly if heading out.