DELMARVA - Skies will remain mostly clear across Delmarva tonight, with dry conditions expected. Temperatures will dip into the 50s to low 60s overnight. Although nearby areas may see isolated showers, Delmarva should stay dry as the front approaches.
Early Monday:
A strong cold front will move through Delmarva in the early morning, bringing a noticeable change in air mass. While skies may start out partly sunny, clouds are expected to increase by mid-morning as cooler air pushes in. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Mid-Day Monday:
Expect mostly cloudy skies by mid-day as the cold air settles over the region. High temperatures will only reach the upper 50s to upper 60s, about 10-15 degrees cooler than the weekend. Winds will pick up significantly, with gusts of 30-35 mph possible, adding to the chilly feel.
Monday Evening:
Cloud cover will persist into the evening, with temperatures dropping quickly into the 50s. Winds will remain breezy, although gusts should begin to taper off overnight. A dry, cool night is expected as high pressure gradually builds in from the west.