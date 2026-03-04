DELMARVA - Dense fog that developed along the Delaware coast is expected to linger into early Thursday morning in parts of Sussex County, especially near the beaches, as light easterly winds continue to push marine fog inland, forecasters said.
Visibility could remain poor at times around coastal highways and near bays and inlets through daybreak Thursday, with conditions improving gradually as the morning wears on. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, and a few scattered showers are possible Thursday morning, with additional spotty showers at times into Thursday night.
By Friday morning, the region is expected to remain locked into a gray, damp pattern as a backdoor cold front slides in from the north and east and stalls near Delmarva. That setup can trap low clouds and moisture near the ground, leading to drizzle and occasional light rain around the start of the day.
Temperatures later Friday could vary sharply across Sussex County depending on where the stalled front sets up, but the overall theme into Friday morning is continued low clouds, damp air and on-and-off light precipitation.