DELMARVA -- Will begin the new week with sunshine and dry weather, but it will feel brisk with gusty winds. Afternoon highs are expected to top out around 40 degrees, and winds may gust up to 25 mph, keeping wind chills in the 30s.
A sharp arctic front moves through tonight, ushering in bitterly cold air. Skies will turn mostly clear, but breezy conditions will continue as temperatures drop into the teens. Wind chills are expected to fall into the single digits to the teens, with the coldest readings late tonight into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday, looks like the coldest day so far this season. Despite mostly sunny skies, temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 20s as the arctic air mass settles overhead. A steady west wind will keep wind chills pinned in the single digits to low teens through much of the day.
High pressure builds in Tuesday night, allowing winds to diminish and skies to remain mostly clear. That combination could lead to stronger radiational cooling, with more areas dipping into the single digits than the previous night. While actual temperatures may be colder, calmer winds should make wind chills less severe. Lows into Wednesday morning fall into the low to mid 10s.
A brief break arrives Wednesday into Thursday as temperatures rebound closer to seasonable levels. Another arctic front late week, however, is expected to bring a return to colder conditions by Friday and potentially into next weekend. Highs may fall back into the 20s to low 30s with lows mainly in the teens to around 20.
Looking ahead to next weekend, forecast confidence is low, but the pattern could become more active. Computer guidance remains split on how far north a potential system tracks. With plenty of cold air likely in place, another chance of snow cannot be ruled out this weekend.