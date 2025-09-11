DELMARVA - Sussex County residents can expect dry and mild weather conditions from late Thursday evening through late Saturday evening as high pressure settles over the region.
Skies will be mostly clear Thursday night with light and variable winds as the center of high pressure moves closer. Overnight lows are forecast to dip into the low to mid-50s, with slightly warmer temperatures near the coast.
Friday will bring partly sunny skies with occasional clouds and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds are expected to shift from light northerly to easterly, keeping coastal areas a few degrees cooler. Some fog or low clouds could form overnight Friday into early Saturday morning, but conditions will remain largely dry.
On Saturday, winds will gradually turn southeasterly, maintaining a cooler trend near the shoreline. While clouds may increase during the day, the forecast remains dry across Sussex County through late Saturday evening.