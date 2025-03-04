DELMARVA - A strong area of low pressure will approach from the west Tuesday night, intensifying as it tracks into the Great Lakes on Wednesday and southern Quebec by Thursday. A powerful cold front will push through the Mid-Atlantic region Wednesday night, bringing the most significant impacts to our area.

Timeline of the Storm

Late Tuesday Night into Wednesday Morning:

  • Increasing cloud cover with a warm front lifting north, leading to much milder overnight temperatures in the 40s and 50s across southern Delaware.
  • Isolated showers developing, mainly inland, with strengthening winds near the coast.

Wednesday Afternoon:

  • Heavy rain and gusty winds intensify, with sustained winds of 20-30 mph and gusts over 45 mph, especially near the ocean.
  • A squall line of thunderstorms is expected to move through, bringing the potential for damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.
  • Travel conditions will deteriorate, particularly during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Wednesday Night:

  • The cold front will push eastward, but lingering showers and gusty winds will persist.
  • Temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight as winds shift to the northwest.

Severe Threats and Safety Precautions

The primary concerns include:

  • Damaging winds up to 50 mph, with the potential for power outages.
  • Torrential rain leading to localized flooding, particularly in low-lying coastal areas.
  • Isolated tornadoes embedded within the storm line.

How to Protect Yourself:

  • Secure loose outdoor items like patio furniture and decorations.
  • Charge devices and prepare for power outages in case of downed lines.
  • Avoid travel during peak storm hours, especially in flood-prone areas.
  • Stay informed by downloading the CoastTV Weather App for real-time alerts and updates.

As the storm moves out, Thursday will remain windy, with gusts still reaching 30-35 mph before calmer conditions return later in the week.

Stay weather-aware and take precautions ahead of this powerful system moving into Sussex County and Delaware’s coastal areas.

Chief Meteorologist

Paul Williams has earned ASSOCIATED PRESS CHESAPEAKE BAY BEST WEATHER ANCHOR/METEOROLOLOGIST 2019, 2021, 2023, and serves as the chief meteorologist at CoastTV, delivering weather forecasts during the 5, 6, and 11 p.m. broadcasts. As a key member of the Draper Media storm tracker weather team, he provides crucial emergency weather information to help safeguard the community. 

