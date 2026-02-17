DELMARVA - Patchy fog and low clouds may greet us early Tuesday, potentially reducing visibility for the morning commute before conditions gradually improve.
Forecast guidance calls for a mostly cloudy start to the day, with lingering fog in spots as moisture builds near the surface. By late morning into early afternoon, skies are expected to trend brighter with some clearing developing, helping temperatures climb well above freezing. Highs Tuesday should reach the low 50s across much of Delmarva, continuing a stretch of above-normal warmth for mid-February.
Tuesday evening remains relatively quiet, but clouds are expected to increase again overnight as the next weather system organizes to the west. A warm front lifting northward on Wednesday is expected to bring rain to the region, with Sussex County likely seeing lighter amounts compared with areas farther north. Still, a few showers could begin to approach near daybreak Wednesday, signaling the start of a more unsettled midweek pattern.
Overnight lows Tuesday night should hold in the upper 30s to lower 40s, keeping most locations above freezing.