DELMARVA - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect Wednesday night for coastal areas of Delaware, including parts of Sussex County, as low visibility over the coastal waters pushes inland.
Light winds are expected to turn more easterly overnight, helping fog currently over the ocean drift onto nearby land. How far inland the thickest fog reaches will depend on subtle wind shifts, but the poorest visibility is most likely near the shore, including beach communities.
Drivers should be prepared for sudden drops in visibility on coastal roads and near inlets and bays. Boaters should also use caution, as dense fog can make navigation hazardous.
Cloudy skies are expected to persist through Thursday. A few scattered showers could move through late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with additional spotty showers possible at times through Thursday evening. The unsettled, mostly cloudy pattern is expected to continue into Friday.