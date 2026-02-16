DELMARVA - Drivers across Sussex County should watch for patchy fog late Monday evening into early Tuesday as clouds hold firm and moisture increases over southern Delaware.
The best chance for any light snow or freezing rain late tonight into Tuesday morning will remain well to the north — across parts of eastern Pennsylvania and far northwest New Jersey — leaving Delaware largely precipitation-free. Still, the overnight murk could briefly cut visibility on local roads, including around coastal communities such as Lewes, Rehoboth Beach and Bethany Beach, as well as inland areas near Georgetown and Seaford.
Temperatures in Sussex County are expected to remain above freezing overnight, generally in the upper 30s, limiting the risk for icy spots locally. By Tuesday, skies should begin to brighten, with clouds thinning and clearing developing by early afternoon. Highs are forecast to reach the low 50s, several degrees above normal for mid-February, with a light breeze turning more southerly.
Tuesday evening should stay mild, with temperatures easing back through the 40s under generally quiet conditions.
Looking ahead, above-normal temperatures are expected to continue for much of the week, with multiple chances for rain later on — including a midweek system that could bring light totals, with heavier amounts more likely farther north.