DELMARVA - Commuters and early-morning travelers along the coastal beach towns will face thick fog Wednesday morning, with visibility dropping to a quarter-mile at times as a Dense Fog Advisory runs through midmorning.
The fog is expected to be most widespread before late morning from Georgetown to the beach communities of Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island, as moist air near the ground gets trapped under low clouds. Forecasters also expect areas of fog to linger even after the densest conditions ease.
By early to midafternoon Wednesday, light rain becomes more likely, especially near the coast, before tapering off into the evening. Rain amounts look light, but wet roads can still become slick during the first bursts after a dry stretch.
Wednesday night, skies may partially break, but patchy fog is expected to redevelop, keeping reduced visibility in play into early Thursday morning. Overnight lows are forecast in the upper 30s to lower 40s across Sussex County.
In dense fog, your biggest risk is “overdriving” what you can see — traveling so fast that your stopping distance exceeds your visible roadway. Slow down, use low-beam headlights (high beams reflect off fog droplets and can make visibility worse), and leave extra following distance. If you’re walking near roads or crossing coastal highways, wear reflective gear and avoid dark clothing, since drivers may not see you until the last second.